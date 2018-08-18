Axarquía - Costa Tropical

Spanish police bust-drug dealing squatter

GUARDIA Civil called to evict a squatter ended up arresting him for drug dealing.

The officers had been called to a rural home in Almuñecar after the house’s owner had turned up only to find someone else living in it.

Unable to enter her own home in Rio Seco she called police to report the matter. When Guardia Civil arrived and approached the house, they say that someone had apparently forced the locks to the entrance gate as well as the front door of the house.

As they searched the terraces they saw a 24-year-old man apparently trying to hide something behind a tile.

After identifying the man – who police say has numerous previous offences – they searched the hiding place. There they found 10 doses of hashish and 11 doses of cocaine – enough to make them suspect him of drug dealing.

They also confiscated €1,045 in cash and a large knife.

