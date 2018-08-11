Axarquía - Costa Tropical

Stranded tourist rescued from rocky cove in Axarquia

Saturday, 11 August 2018
ON THE ROCKS: The tourist had been drinking before the rescue

EMERGENCY SERVICES personnel have rescued an 18-year-old tourist and taken him to hospital after he was found trapped on rocks in a Maro cove for several hours.

Guardia Civil and Local Police officers, as well as Firefighters, were despatched to the La Caleta stretch of coastline after friends of the man contacted emergency services last Monday.

The group of friends had reportedly been drinking and before the 18-year-old attempted to swim from La Caleta to the nearby beach of Burriana.

He reached a rocky area where he became stuck before climbing on an outcrop near the Barranco cove.

Emergency services found the 18-year-old there after a search which lasted around four hours. Personnel said he showed signs hypothermia, sunburn and dehydration.

Paramedics treated the man after he was taken to shore by Guardia Civil underwater specialists. He did not need to go to hospital.

