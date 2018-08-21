Health & Beauty

Face up to the sun

By Tara Rippin Tuesday, 21 August 2018 16:34 0
AWARENESS: More needs to be done to encourage the use SPF facial creams AWARENESS: More needs to be done to encourage the use SPF facial creams Shutterstock

FACIAL skincare is an all-year-round commitment, and even more so in the height of the summer.

But despite the well-publicised dangers and negative effects of UV rays, just under half of the 1,008 women surveyed by leading market researcher Mintel use facial skincare products containing SPF.

It also found that 40 percent of female facial skincare users find it difficult to know which level of sun protection to use on a daily basis. 

Roshida Khanom of Mintel said that while sun exposure is considered the biggest external factor impacting the appearance of skin, usage of SPF on the face is relatively low.

“Confusion in the sector could be a reason, presenting an opportunity for brands to help women understand how best to use sun protection daily.”

She added that Apps that recommend products could benefit young women, who are more likely to use different types of sun protection products on their face.

