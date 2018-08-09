Is ruling a threat to British democracy?

LAST week's decision to accept a Sharia law ruling into a British court, is yet another highly predictable nail in the crumbling coffin of both Christianity and Western culture.

The fact that it seemed quite a fair and reasonable Sharia rule simply has nothing to do with it.

The High Court decided that a wife, married twenty years ago in an Islamic ceremony at a Southall restaurant, should be valid and recognised because 'their vows had similar expectations of a British marriage contract.’

This highly irresponsible and frighteningly naïve decision, particularly when these wholly illegal courts are springing up all over the UK, is setting such a dangerous precedent as to be almost suicidal for British democracy and laws of the land.

You can't pick and choose which laws of an alien culture you agree with and disregard those you don’t find so acceptable (ala stoning to death and limb amputation!).

The point is the British High Court has recognised and condoned the existence of Sharia law in the United Kingdom. Mark my words, it is now only a matter of time before Muslim Sharia lawyers are challenging all manner of British court rulings, citing this case as an example. Whether they are successful in their efforts is beside the point. This ruling has opened a back door to the almost laughable scenario of the laws of the UK actually being put on trial in its own courts! Once again appeasement to large numbers of people, who simply have no intention of integrating into Western culture and will buck against its values and traditions at any given opportunity, has been allowed to move even further into the realms of legal acceptance. Of course, no prizes for guessing who will be paying for all the time - wasting and highly expensive court cases that will almost certainly be rearing their ugly heads in the not too distant future? Yep, you’ve guessed it! Well, all I can say is on your own heads be it. Let's hope that at the next UK elections a new party emerges that has a degree of common sense and is not petrified of 'upsetting' or 'offending' someone or another. But don’t hold yer breath.

I don’t know about you, but I am heartily sick of all this 'touchy' 'feely' syndrome that seems to have crept into British sport of late. Even cricket, which used to be such a wonderful 'stiff upper lip' non-demonstrative occasion, now sees batsmen scurrying up to each other and 'high-fiving' after a particularly good shot.

Doubles at tennis is another example of this ridiculous habit. In fact, along with beach volleyball and badminton players, these partners still slap each other when they actually lose a point! All this, along with those utterly unacceptable orgasmic grunts of the tennis brigade and tangled pyramids of primped up highly coffered hysterical soccer players, is turning this ol' boy back to the sport he was utterly in love with as a boy. Have a good week everyone.

Gone fishin'.

Keep the faith.

