David Searl

Can they use spreadsheets?

By David Searl Friday, 17 August 2018 06:30 0
can they use spreadsheets can they use spreadsheets @gillian_white / Twitter

Q.

I was treasurer of a registered society for many years, during which time I followed the instructions of a Spanish lawyer for the presentation of the accounts. Our president has now urged a more modern approach and the new treasurer proposes to use spreadsheets instead of the established style which I used, along with explanatory notes.

Also , the minutes of the recent AGM have been sent to committee members for approval in a September meeting. The minutes, however, give no financial information. Surely the minutes have to include financial information at the end of the year? Are spread sheets recognised by Spanish society laws?

M.H. (Costa del Sol)

A.

Article 14 of Spain’s law of associations says only that they must present accounts that give a faithful picture of the associations economic activities.  The spreadsheet containing all details with double entries is considered the most complete form to present this.  Standardly the minutes and the financial report are two separate documents. They both need the approval of the AGM, especially regarding next year’s budget.

Tags
« Can they get natural gas? Can he sue the mechanic? »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Do you think it’s important to speak Spanish, living or holidaying in Spain?

New online edition graphic

Latest News


© 2018 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice - Cookies